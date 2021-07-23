Gov. Edwards names Ronnie Johns to Gaming and Control Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced Ronnie Johns of Sulphur Louisiana will be appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The announcement came from the governor’s office on Friday, July 23.

Johns is a former senator from the Louisiana Senate District 27.

He will represent the 3rd Congressional District and will serve as the chairman.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board regulates all gaming activities under its jurisdiction in a manner which instills public confidence and trust that gaming activities are conducted honestly and free from criminal and corruptive elements; to insure the integrity of individual gaming activities by the regulation of persons, practices, associations and activities within the gaming industry.

