KALB’s News and Olympics schedule

(KALB) - Below is the schedule for news and Olympics coverage on News Channel Five from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

FRIDAY, JULY 23 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 5:55 a.m. - Opening Ceremony. Noon - Olympics Preview Show. 4 p.m. - First Look 5 p.m. - Live at Five 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 6:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremony (replay). 11 p.m. - Nightside. SATURDAY, JULY 24 12:38 a.m. - Opening Ceremony (replay). 8 a.m. - U.S. men’s volleyball vs. France. 9:45 a.m. - 3-on-3 U.S. women’s basketball, women’s water polo, rowing, archery, cycling. 1:45 p.m. - Swimming, men’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Weekend Edition at Six 7 p.m. - Women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, swimming finals, men’s skateboarding. 10:30 p.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside 11 p.m. - Skateboarding - men’s street final, women’s volleyball. SUNDAY, JULY 25 1 a.m. - Women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, swimming finals, men’s skateboarding. 7 a.m. - Swimming, women’s 3-on-3 basketball, men’s beach volleyball, men’s water polo. 11:15 a.m. - Swimming, diving - women’s synchronized springboard final, men’s basketball. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Triathlon - Men’s final, gymnastics - women’s team competition. 8:30 p.m. - Swimming - finals, skateboarding - women’s street. 10:30 p.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside 11:05 p.m. - Skateboarding - women’s street final, men’s volleyball. MONDAY, JULY 26 1:30 a.m. - Men’s triathlon, gymnastics - women’s team, swimming. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Men’s canoe, water polo, basketball, swimming, beach volleyball. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Diving - men’s synchronized platform final, gymnastics - men’s team. 8:30 p.m. - Swimming - finals, triathlon - women’s final. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. TUESDAY, JULY 27 1 a.m. - Diving - men’s synchronized platform final, gymnastics - men’s team. 2:30 a.m. - Swimming - finals, triathlon - women’s final. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Women’s canoe, beach volleyball, women’s cycling, diving - women’s synchronized platform final, swimming. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Gymnastics - women’s team, swimming. 11 p.m. - Nightside. 11:35 p.m. - Women’s cycling, water polo. WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 1 a.m. - Women’s gymnastics, swimming. 5 a.m. - Early Jam 6 a.m. - Jambalaya 11 a.m. - Rowing finals, cycling, beach volleyball, water polo, basketball - 3-on-3 finals, swimming. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Gymnastics - men’s all-around, diving - men’s synchronized final, swimming. 11 p.m. - Nightside. 11:35 p.m. - Beach volleyball, cycling. THURSDAY, JULY 29 1 a.m. - Men’s gymnastics, swimming. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Rowing finals, cycling, water polo, volleyball, canoe - women’s whitewater slalom finals, swimming. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Gymnastics - women’s all-around, swimming - finals, track and field. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Track and field, volleyball. FRIDAY, JULY 30 1 a.m. - Gymnastics - women’s all-around, swimming finals, track and field. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Rowing, cycling - BMX racing, men’s canoe, women’s trampoline, women’s diving, women’s beach volleyball, swimming. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Track and field, swimming, beach volleyball. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Triathlon, volleyball, cycling. SATURDAY, JULY 31 1 a.m. - Track and field, beach volleyball, swimming. 7 a.m. - Basketball, women’s tennis finals, volleyball, men’s archery, water polo. 11:30 a.m. - Men’s basketball, traithlon, women’s tennis finals, men’s trampoline finals. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Weekend Edition at Six. 7 p.m. - Beach volleyball - women’s elimination round, track and field, swimming. 10:30 p.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside. 11 p.m. - Beach volleyball - men’s elimination round, cycling - BMX freestyle, swimming. SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 1 a.m. - Women’s beach volleyball, track and field finals, swimming finals. 7:30 a.m. - U.S. men’s volleyball vs. Argentina, cycling, tennis. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Diving - women’s springboard final, track and field, beach volleyball. 8 p.m. - Gymnastics - Women’s vault final. 8:30 p.m. - Track and field semifinals and finals. 10:30 p.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Women’s volleyball vs. Italy. MONDAY, AUGUST 2 1 a.m. - Diving - women’s springboard final, beach volleyball, gymnastics - women’s vault and uneven bars final, track and field. 4 a.m. - Gymnastics - women’s vault final. 5 a.m. - Early Jam 6 a.m. - Jambalaya 11 a.m. - Equestrian - eventing and jumping finals, men’s beach volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s diving, gymnastics - men’s vault and rings finals. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Beach volleyball, gymnastics - women’s floor final, track and field, women’s soccer. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Men’s volleyball. TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 1 a.m. - Women’s beach volleyball, track and field, gymnastics. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Men’s sport climbing, canoe/kayak finals, cycling - men’s and women’s team sprints finals, women’s water polo. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Diving - men’s springboard final, track and field, gymnastics. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Women’s skateboarding, women’s volleyball. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 1 a.m. - Track and field, gymnastics - women’s balance beam final. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya 11 a.m. - Equestrian - individual jumping final, artistic swimming - duet final, women’s sport climbing, men’s beach volleyball, skateboarding - women’s park final. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Beach volleyball, track and field, diving - women’s platform. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Men’s volleyball. THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 1 a.m. - Women’s beach volleyball, track and field, diving. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Men’s sport climbing, canoe/kayak, women’s water polo, cycling - track finals. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Skateboarding - men’s park final, diving - women’s platform final, track and field, women’s beach volleyball. 10:30 p.m. - Nightside. 11:05 p.m. - Canoe/kayak, women’s basketball. FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 1 a.m. - Skateboarding - men’s park final, diving - women’s platform final, track and field, women’s beach volleyball. 5 a.m. - Early Jam. 6 a.m. - Jambalaya. 11 a.m. - Canoe/kayak, equestrian, artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, women’s volleyball, women’s sport climbing. 4 p.m. - First Look. 5 p.m. - Live at Five. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - News at Six. 7 p.m. - Track and field, men’s diving, men’s basketball final. 11:30 p.m. - Nightside. SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 12:05 p.m. - Beach volleyball - men’s final. 1 a.m. - Track and field, men’s diving, men’s basketball final. 7 a.m. - Men’s volleyball, men’s handball, men’s beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics - individual event final, equestrian, artistic swimming. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Weekend Edition at Six. 7 p.m. - Track and field, diving - men’s platform final, women’s basketball. SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 12 a.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside. 12:30 a.m. - Volleyball - women’s gold medal game. 1:30 a.m. - Track and field, diving - men’s platform final, women’s basketball. Noon - Cycling - track finals, rhythmic gymnastics - team final, women’s handball, men’s water polo, women’s volleyball. 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News. 6 p.m. - Tokyo Gold. 7 p.m. - Closing Ceremony. 10 p.m. - Weekend Edition Nightside

