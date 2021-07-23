Louisiana’s Shot At A Million second week winners announced

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second week’s winners of the state’s vaccination lottery have been announced.

The following two people were named as the latest set of Louisiana’s Shot At A Million winners.

Edwina Jones, of Marrero, won the second of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes

Andrew Homan, of Slidell, won the second of nine $100,000 scholarships

“Ms. Jones and Andrew and his parents have done the right thing and the best thing by getting vaccinated against this virus that is sadly spreading once again throughout our state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “They understand that it is our best defense against the virus and best chance of putting this pandemic behind us. I hope their stories will inspire others who have not made the decision to get their shot. The vaccines are safe and effective and can help significantly reduce the chances of getting sick or being hospitalized. Our cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing because of the Delta variant and the overwhelming majority are among the unvaccinated. It is not an understatement to say that deciding to get vaccinated is making a life-saving decision.”

There are three more chances to win money or scholarships through the state’s vaccine rewards program. Registration is still open.

$100,000 in cash along with another $100,000 scholarship will be awarded in the next two drawings. The final prize will be $1 million. The deadline to enter that drawing is July 31, 2021. Five $100,000 scholarships will also be awarded along with the $1 million.

