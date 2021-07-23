Mayor Hall responds to recent shooting at Grand Theater

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During Mayor Jeff Hall’s State of the Community address in Alexandria on Friday, he responded to the recent fatal shooting that happened at the Grand Theater parking lot this week.

“It is scary,” said Mayor Hall. “If it was something we thought we could control, it wouldn’t have happened. But I can assure you, Chief Ronney Howard and his team are all over that. They’ll pass information along as appropriate at this particular time. But without a doubt, it’s something that we are thinking we will be able to have a better opportunity to solve a lot of problems like that a lot earlier. But the main thing is that we have a contract with our police union, we have a police chief that’s permanent now and I’ve addressed some things that caused some of the shortages we may have had in the past. And we are seeing immediate response of building the capacity back at the police department.”

“It’s tragic,” Hall continued. “We’ll certainly put our best efforts forward to solve and try to prevent, but unfortunately, it did happen. It’s sad to say that it’s right in the midst of our community. Unfortunately, it’s happening all over the state, all over the nation, these violent acts. And it’s not nothing that we’re going to condone. We’re going to be after it and looking at our crime solving rates. We have a high percentage and we’re going to be on it right now. As soon as we can, we’ll share with the public what we can.

You can listen to Hall’s full statement below:

