New LSU President visits LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate visited LSUA’s campus for the first time on Friday, July 23.

He answered questions from students and faculty regarding his plans for LSU system schools.

“The comprehensive regional schools like in Alexandria are extremely important to the future of the state. We need to make sure the resources are here so that folks in the community have a real opportunity to graduate college or attend classes that are relevant to what they want to do in the world of work,” said Dr. Tate.

Dr. Tate and LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coriel made it clear that LSUA is an important part of the LSU system.

“Everybody knows Baton Rouge. They need to know that we are a consortium of universities. The regional campuses are crucial. The footprint of LSU is big in Baton Rouge but it’s big across the state like Central Louisiana with LSUA. So, they need to know that LSU is not just the Tigers it’s the Generals too,” said Dr. Coreil.

Dr. Tate said he plans on announcing the LSU COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming semester next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.