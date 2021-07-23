Peabody’s Knox picks up offers from McNeese St., Northwestern St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has spent his summer racking up college offers, picking up two more just this past week.

Knox posted on his Twitter page that he received offers from McNeese St. and Northwestern St. This makes eight offers that Knox has earned so far.

Peabody's Greg Knox received his 7th college offer from McNeese St. (KALB)

Greg Knox received his 8th college offer from Northwestern St. (KALB)

“I didn’t see myself in this position Freshman and Sophomore year but it’s just my dad. He keeps telling me to work,” said Knox. “My family keeps telling me to keep going and keep pushing and then I just feel like I can get myself to the next level and even higher.”

Knox said he has spent the summer traveling around to different football camps around the south. He’s looking to take all the advice he’s received from different coaches so far and apply it for his senior year.

“My teammates and I need to go and make it to the playoffs and make it deep into the playoffs. We’re trying to set that goal and get to that goal,” said Knox.

The Peabody Warhorses begin the season on Sept. 3 at home against Caldwell Parish.

