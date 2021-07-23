Advertisement

Peabody’s Knox picks up offers from McNeese St., Northwestern St.

Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has popped up on a few college recruiting boards over the...
Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has popped up on a few college recruiting boards over the summer.(Source: Twittter (@GregKno88203064))
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has spent his summer racking up college offers, picking up two more just this past week.

Knox posted on his Twitter page that he received offers from McNeese St. and Northwestern St. This makes eight offers that Knox has earned so far.

Peabody's Greg Knox received his 7th college offer from McNeese St.
Peabody's Greg Knox received his 7th college offer from McNeese St.(KALB)
Greg Knox received his 8th college offer from Northwestern St.
Greg Knox received his 8th college offer from Northwestern St.(KALB)

“I didn’t see myself in this position Freshman and Sophomore year but it’s just my dad. He keeps telling me to work,” said Knox. “My family keeps telling me to keep going and keep pushing and then I just feel like I can get myself to the next level and even higher.”

Knox said he has spent the summer traveling around to different football camps around the south. He’s looking to take all the advice he’s received from different coaches so far and apply it for his senior year.

“My teammates and I need to go and make it to the playoffs and make it deep into the playoffs. We’re trying to set that goal and get to that goal,” said Knox.

The Peabody Warhorses begin the season on Sept. 3 at home against Caldwell Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
Drug overdoses continuing to rise in Central Louisiana
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
Mayor Hall addresses crime in Alexandria.
Mayor Hall responds to recent shooting at Grand Theater

Latest News

Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer...
ASH’s Monette picks up offer from University of Kansas
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
KALB’s News and Olympics schedule
The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.
NSU takes stage at Southland Conference Media Day