Advertisement

Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints starting wide receiver Michael Thomas could miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said that the injury issue stems from the original injury in September that kept Thomas sidelined for most of 2020 and that the ankle never fully recovered.

Thomas has surgery in June and the recommended recovery time is four months, Rapoport said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses continuing to rise in Central Louisiana
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

Latest News

Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, right, laughs with offensive coordinator...
Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi to become Chargers offensive coordinator
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first...
Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air
In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the...
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19
State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan