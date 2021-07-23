Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

