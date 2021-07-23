Advertisement

Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a police chase in Winn Parish came to a violent end as a vehicle being pursued by law enforcement crashed head-on into another vehicle.

That second vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old from Dodson, who had his younger sister with him. The suspect was identified as Tarik Rouchon, age 21, of Baldwin. All three were injured in the crash.

Authorities say they recovered THC crystals, THC oils, several weapons, and over $14,000 in cash from the vehicle.

The Winnfield Police Department provided the following account of the incident. Their account is italicized below.

Winnfield Police was alerted to a car chase that began in the small village of Creola about 40 miles south of Winnfield. Winn Parish Sheriff’s Deputies attempt to use spike strips just south of town but were unsuccessful.

The fleeing vehicle entered the city limits from US 167S, then made a turn onto South Jones Street and just past the Moss Street intersection crossed into the opposing lane of traffic striking another vehicle head-on.

The other vehicle was driven by (name removed), 18, of Dodson. His young juvenile sister was a passenger in the vehicle. Both were transported to the Winn Parish Medical Center where they were treated and released with relatively minor injuries.

The fleeing vehicle, registered in Texas, was occupied by Tarik Rouchon, age 21, of Baldwin, LA. It is unclear if he was the driver or a passenger. He was trapped and was extricated from the vehicle by Winnfield Fire Department personnel. Officers from Creola recovered THC crystals, THC oils, and over $14,000 in cash from the vehicle, as well as several weapons. Rouchon was transported by ambulance to Rapides Regional Medical Center in guarded condition. This incident remains under investigation by the Creola Police Department.

Chief Carpenter stated he was pleased with the cooperation between departments which included the Winnfield Fire Department, Winnfield Police Department, Creola Police Department, Advance EMS Services and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office who also assisted with the tracking team from the Winn Parish Correctional Facility.

- Winnfield Police Department

To protect the family’s privacy, the victim’s name has been removed from the police account.

