Advertisement

Avoyelles authorities seek assistance identifying burglary suspect

(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in burglaries that occurred in the Mansura area.

If you have any information pertaining to the burglaries or can identify the person in the photos and video provided, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

The vehicle in the photo is the vehicle used by the suspect in at least one aggravated burglary.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge
Mayor Hall addresses crime in Alexandria.
Mayor Hall responds to recent shooting at Grand Theater
Drug overdoses continuing to rise in Central Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Karen Robertson, West Leesville Elementary School's principal.
Vernon Parish principal named ‘Elementary School Principal of the Year’
Vernon Parish principal earns statewide honor
Mansura burglary suspect
Avoyelles authorities seek assistance identifying burglary suspect
New LSU President visits LSUA