Avoyelles authorities seek assistance identifying burglary suspect

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in burglaries that occurred in the Mansura area.

If you have any information pertaining to the burglaries or can identify the person in the photos and video provided, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

The vehicle in the photo is the vehicle used by the suspect in at least one aggravated burglary.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.