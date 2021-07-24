Advertisement

Markville Police Department building trust with the community

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The work to develop and maintain a strong bond between law enforcement and residents continued Saturday in the City of Marksville.

Kids from across the city went to the Bethune Center (551 MLK Drive) to play on water floats and dunking officers into a booth of water. The Marksville Police Department (MPD) titled the event Bonding with Badges.

Officers say the event gives children the chance to see law enforcement in a different light. Ultimately, helping the department and community build a healthy relationship.

“Nothing but positive feedback,” Sergeant Laken Rico with MPD said after being asked about what kind of response the department received from the community. “I have kids coming up to me on the streets because they remember from here, and they feel comfortable talking to us.”

