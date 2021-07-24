Vernon Parish principal named ‘Elementary School Principal of the Year’

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - West Leesville Elementary School Principal Karen Robertson has been named the 2022 Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Robertson has served as West Leesville Elementary’s principal for nearly four years, and she’s had a career in education for almost 28 years. Starting as an elementary school teacher, Robertson eventually moved into an administrative role as assistant principal at Pickering Elementary School before becoming West Leesville Elementary’s principal. She wasn’t expecting to be named the 2022 Elementary School Principal of the Year.

“I didn’t expect it at all, but what I did know was that whatever the state asked me, whatever question they threw at me, whatever video they asked me to submit, I had no problem sharing,” said Robertson.

She also said the achievement is humbling after her small school community pushed through big obstacles like the pandemic and hurricanes.

Moving forward with a new school year, Robertson says she’s sharing her achievement with her staff.

“I tell my staff all the time I have the best staff in the state of Louisiana,” she said.

She plans to continue to share her platform for success with other educators and students.

“My platform is creating a positive school culture and also building leadership in students and teachers,” she said. “I’m hoping one day to be what they call a lighthouse school, which showcases schools that have transformed their culture into a positive culture and a culture that is student-led so that one day we can produce leading citizens.”

