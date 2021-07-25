Two injured in Third Street Shooting
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Press release comes from the Alexandria Police Dept.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of 3rd Street around 2:40 a.m. this morning. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries while a second victim had non- life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.
This is an ongoing investigation.
