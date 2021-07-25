Two injured in Third Street Shooting

Press release comes from the Alexandria Police Dept.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of 3rd Street around 2:40 a.m. this morning. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries while a second victim had non- life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

