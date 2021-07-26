Advertisement

5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday afternoon.(Source: KERO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home.

Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy’s name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26

Latest News

Jeff Bezos became the latest billionaire to visit space Tuesday.
Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A man and a woman were killed at a soccer field in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday.
Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field