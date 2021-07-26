Advertisement

ATRANS Study Open House on Monday night

Open House
Open House(Alexandria-Pineville MPO)
By Alexandria-Pineville MPO
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Alexandria-Pineville MPO) - The Alexandria-Pineville MPO will host a public open house event at Alexandria Convention Hall on Monday, July 26 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The open house event consists of five stations designed to provide project information as well as opportunities for input. Although the event runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., the public can learn about the project and share their ideas in minutes.

Anyone interested in improving local public transit is invited to stop by the open house to learn about the project and share their ideas.

Those unable to attend the open house can view the information presented at the open house, leave a comment, or contact the project team by visiting the study website at https://spark.adobe.com/page/kH9vP4Q5lpswR/.

