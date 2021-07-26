Advertisement

Congressman Clay Higgins announces he has COVID for the second time

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife...
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.(Source: U.S. Congress)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, southwest Louisiana’s Congressman, took to his social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.

He and his wife Becca say they previously got COVID back in January 2020 before an outbreak was declared in the state.

We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of...

Posted by Congressman Clay Higgins on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Higgins reassures that his family is receiving good care.

According to an analysis released last week from CNN, of his 211 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House, 114 have received a vaccine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
(Source: AP)
Two injured in Third Street Shooting
Avoyelles authorities seek assistance identifying burglary suspect
Mayor Hall addresses crime in Alexandria.
Mayor Hall responds to recent shooting at Grand Theater

Latest News

February 7th, a double homicide claimed the life of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle.
‘Let’s Stand Together’ seminar against domestic violence happening July 31
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
(Source: AP)
Two injured in Third Street Shooting
Sheriff identifies man who died while tubing on Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died while tubing on Amite River
Markville police officers and children from the community enjoying Bonding with Badges.
Markville Police Department building trust with the community