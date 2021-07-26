Advertisement

As the Crow Flies in Pineville to remain open; new hours

As the Crow Flies
As the Crow Flies(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Crow Flies Coffee & Tea announced on Facebook that they will remain open for now, but with new hours.

This comes after an announcement they made last week that they would be temporarily closing their doors due to a need to change locations.

According to Facebook, the tea and coffee shop will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26

Latest News

Markville police officers and children from the community enjoying Bonding with Badges.
Marksville Police Department building trust with the community
(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
7/26 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/26 Tyler's Morning Forecast
February 7th, a double homicide claimed the life of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle.
‘Let’s Stand Together’ seminar against domestic violence happening July 31