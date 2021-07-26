Advertisement

‘Days of our Lives’ gets Peacock limited series spinoff

In this combination photo, Deidre Hall, from left, arrives at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy...
In this combination photo, Deidre Hall, from left, arrives at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif., Jackee Harry attends Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon on Nov. 1, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Lisa Rinna attends An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 27, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC soap opera “Days of our Lives” is getting its own spinoff for Peacock.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, announced Monday that it has ordered five episodes of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Deirdre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price. Additional casting is still to be announced.

As the title suggests, the show will take place away from the fictional town of Salem, Illinois, and follow characters caught up in a case of stolen jewels.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
Third Street Shooting
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
As the Crow Flies in Pineville to remain open; new hours
Non-profit helping students and families with back to school expenses