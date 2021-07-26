‘Let’s Stand Together’ seminar against domestic violence happening July 31

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. Now, one local woman wants to do her part in tackling the problem.

Temekia Brown, the mother of Ashley Morlte, recently had to bury her daughter. Morlte and Destiny Compton (Morlte’s best friend) were killed during a double homicide on February 7. The homicides happened at Compton’s apartment after Keron Nickelson, Morlte’s ex-boyfriend, attacked Morlte in a Walmart parking lot.

Now, Brown wants to do her part and make sure no parent ends up having to bury their child.

“It’s so many young people that are hiding abuse,” Brown said. “You know domestic violence is very silent. You have young people that are keeping their friend’s secrets because the person that’s going through it doesn’t want anyone to know. Because mostly, they are embarrassed about it, but you don’t have to be embarrassed about it. You don’t have to hide it. It’s ways you can get out of it... I don’t want another parent to go through what I’m going through.”

The seminar will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the New Hope Baptist Church (2160 Houston Street, Alexandria, LA 71301).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.