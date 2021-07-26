Advertisement

Non-profit helping students and families with back to school expenses

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local non-profit is helping kids get ready to go back to school.

The Alexandria Salvation Army is making sure certain Rapides Parish students get free uniforms and school supplies.

Thanks to a grant in the amount of $36,000, the non-profit is offering vouchers to students in need. The vouchers are good for five shirts and five pairs of shorts or skirts for students, adding up to a total of $300.

Students receive the clothing from Caplan’s, who can also alter any clothing free of charge.

In addition to the uniforms, the Salvation Army also spent a little over $8,000 on school supplies.

Salvation Army Major Tim Williford says it’s all about helping parents with an already stressful year and setting students up for success.

“There was one mother we gave three vouchers to and she had three children, that’s $900 in July. So if you’re a mother and you’re trying to already pay your rent and to put food on the table, pay your utilities, and then to have an additional $900 worth of just school uniforms that you would have to wear, it’s a lot of money.”

Tim Williford, Alexandria Salvation Army Corps Officer

The Salvation Army has already taken the uniform vouchers and supplies to a handful of Rapides Parish schools. It will be up to the individual school to give the vouchers to 20 students of their choice.

Rapides Parish students go back to school on Tuesday, August 10.

