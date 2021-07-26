Pelicans trading Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are sending two starters from their roster to the Memphis Grizzlies days before the NBA Draft tips off. Center Steven Adams and guard Eric Bledsoe are on the move, with draft picks involved also.

New Orleans will also send their 2021 No. 10 and No. 40 picks, and a protected 2022 first-round pick they possessed from the Lakers. The Grizzlies will give NOLA Jonas Valanciunas and their 2021 No. 17 and No. 51 picks.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this creates salary cap space to either match an offer sheet on Lonzo Ball, or have the cap space to pursue a significant free agent point guard, including Kyle Lowry and others.

The deal won’t be official until Aug. 6 according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks because of salary cap reasons.

The Athletic’s Will Guillory is also reporting the 2022 pick is Top-10 protected. So if the Pels are in the Top-10 of the 2022 NBA Draft, they keep the pick. Giving the Grizzlies another pick down the line in that instance.

