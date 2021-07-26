Advertisement

Pelicans trading Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the Grizzlies

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)(Adam Hunger, Pool | AP Photo)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are sending two starters from their roster to the Memphis Grizzlies days before the NBA Draft tips off. Center Steven Adams and guard Eric Bledsoe are on the move, with draft picks involved also.

New Orleans will also send their 2021 No. 10 and No. 40 picks, and a protected 2022 first-round pick they possessed from the Lakers. The Grizzlies will give NOLA Jonas Valanciunas and their 2021 No. 17 and No. 51 picks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this creates salary cap space to either match an offer sheet on Lonzo Ball, or have the cap space to pursue a significant free agent point guard, including Kyle Lowry and others.

The deal won’t be official until Aug. 6 according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks because of salary cap reasons.

The Athletic’s Will Guillory is also reporting the 2022 pick is Top-10 protected. So if the Pels are in the Top-10 of the 2022 NBA Draft, they keep the pick. Giving the Grizzlies another pick down the line in that instance.

