Advertisement

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, said. “I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.’

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding
As the Crow Flies in Pineville to remain open; new hours
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back to school shopping scams, officials warn