Alexandria City Council says Winter Fete 2021 is in ‘planning stages’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For those ready for festivals to come back to Alexandria, Winter Fete 2021 is in its planning stages to return this December, according to the Alexandria City Council.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, the council members were told that if approved, Winter Fete will take place December 9-12.

Currently, entertainment has not been booked. The council will be able to approve hosting for the festival at an upcoming council meeting.

We will have more details from the city council meeting later.

