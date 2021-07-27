Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested in fatal Lakeside Drive shooting

Marcus Johnson
Marcus Johnson(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred Monday night around 8:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. One victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from those injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Marcus Johnson, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
AEX plays an integral role in ICE operations at the Alexandria Staging Facility.
Illegal immigrants? What’s really going on at AEX?
Randy Rogers and Lafe Jones
Alexandria man reunites with brother separated at birth 58 years ago
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
As the Crow Flies
As the Crow Flies in Pineville to remain open; new hours

Latest News

AEX plays an integral role in ICE operations at the Alexandria Staging Facility.
Illegal immigrants? What’s really going on at AEX?
AEX
What's going on at AEX?
The Desselle Family is beyond pleased to finally celebrate the life of Alexandria native and...
Natalie Desselle Memorial Celebration
7/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast