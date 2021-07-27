Advertisement

Britney Spears’ new lawyer files to remove father’s control

Britney Spears
Britney Spears(Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — Britney Spears’ new lawyer has petitioned to remove her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.

Attorney Matthew Rosengart said in documents filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior court that the current arrangement “has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.”

He proposed that James Spears be replaced with CPA Jason Rubin as conservator of the pop star’s estate.

James Spears has declined previous calls to step down from Rosengart and others. He says his only motivation is his daughter’s best interest.

