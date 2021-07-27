Cenla hospitals see increase in COVID-19 patients, 80 percent with the Delta variant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana is spreading rapidly.

Right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our state is seeing the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the entire country, and Cenla is no exception.

Here at home, Rapides Regional Medical Center said 85 percent of COVID-positive patients admitted into the hospital have not been vaccinated, and 80 percent have the Delta variant.

As of Tuesday (7/27), the hospital is treating 35 COVID-positive patients, and two are on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Compare that to two weeks ago when the hospital only had five COVID-positive patients and none were placed on a ventilator.

Over at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini, the hospital is currently treating 29 new COVID-19 patients, averaging in the upper twenties on a daily basis.

However, it’s important to note, neither hospital is delaying any non-urgent procedures or elective surgeries at this time.

Rapides Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sherrie Somers said all COVID-19 patients have been contained to one area of the hospital, so it’s safe to come in and get treated at the emergency room.

“If you want to compare last year to this year, the difference is that we have COVID, but we also have a large volume of patients, because patients are no longer afraid to come to the hospital. A year ago, they were too afraid to come to the hospital, so our volumes rolled over and we could manage the virus. Now, we’re trying to work strategically with our staffing and assess how many COVID cases we have, and what is the volume of the elective surgeries. So right now, we’re at full court press.”

For every person that has the Delta variant, Somers said 8 or 9 additional people can be infected.

At this time, no visitors are allowed for COVID-positive patients at Rapides Regional.

