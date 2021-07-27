Cleco shares tips to help customers reduce energy usage during hot summer months

PINEVILLE, La. - With heat advisories in effect for parts of Louisiana, Cleco customers can reduce their energy consumption by following some simple tips.

Cooling

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if possible. Cleco recommends a smart thermostat because it will automatically adjust the temperature according to the scheduled temperature settings.

Use a fan to help a room feel 10 degrees cooler but remember that fans cool people, not rooms. So, turn off fans when not in a room.

Don’t run heat-producing appliances during the hottest part of the day.

Close drapes or shades during the day to keep out the heat.

Change your air filter. A dirty filter slows down air flow and makes the system work harder to keep homes and businesses cool, wasting energy.

Seal leaks around homes and businesses with caulking or weather stripping to keep the cool air in.

Appliances & Electronics

Run full loads in dishwashers and washing machines to conserve water and energy.

Unplug electronics such as toasters, cell phone chargers, game consoles and printers when not being used. These devices consume electricity even if they are turned off because they are still plugged in.

Lighting

Turn off lights when not in use.

Change traditional incandescent bulbs to LEDs which use about 75 percent less energy and emit less heat than traditional bulbs.

“It is normal to see an increase in energy usage during the summer months and especially when temperatures remain high for consecutive days,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency. “These tips are easy to implement and can make a difference in how much energy you use and how much you save.”

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.