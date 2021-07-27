Former Rapides Police Juror, Richard Vanderlick, dies at age 82

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Richard Gerald “Luke” Vanderlick, former Rapides Parish Police Juror, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Vanderlick retired in 2020. He graduated from Holy Savior Menard High School in 1957 and had a 40 year career at Cleco. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial held at St. Rita Catholic Church on Thursday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

