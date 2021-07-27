Advertisement

Gafford names Cenla’s top five linebackers

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - High school football teams will begin practice in less than 10 days.

Lamar Gafford from the Town Talk revealed his top five returning linebackers in Cenla.

The list includes Kiyon Abraham of Tioga, Blake Chauffpied from Marksville, Andrew Sanders from Jena, Logan Saucier from Natchitoches Central, and Hayden Sauseda from Bunkie High School.

