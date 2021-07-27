Advertisement

Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began

(CDC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the state reported its second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began with 6,797 cases on Tuesday, July 27.

The news comes on week after the state reported its third-highest daily case count of 5,388 cases on July 20.

Louisiana reported its highest daily case count of 6,882 cases on Jan. 6.

Health officials said 99.56% of Tuesday’s cases were from community spread and not congregate settings like nursing homes.

“The vast majority (99%) date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27), i.e., this is not a backlog. This is our continued surge,” LDH officials said in a tweet on Tuesday.

COVID cases are increasing among all age groups with the age group of 18-29 year-olds seeing the highest amount of cases, according to LDH.

Officials also say the Baton Rouge region is seeing the highest increase in COVID cases.

