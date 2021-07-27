Advertisement

Public feedback wanted for adjustments to ATRANS services

The goal is to make minor service and routing adjustments to make the ATRANS system more...
The goal is to make minor service and routing adjustments to make the ATRANS system more efficient.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria-Pineville MPO has been compiling research over the last year to find ways to improve the ATRANS system. On Monday, they held an open house to get feedback from the public.

Jonathan Bolen, the transportation director, said a study hasn’t been done like this in nearly 30 years and the goal is to make minor service and routing adjustments to make the system more efficient. Bolen said they have over one thousand bus stops throughout the ATRANS system in Alexandria and Pineville, which is roughly 400 more than what’s needed.

The project is aimed to see how to market has changed over the last 30 years and make sure people are taken where they want to go.

“We want to hear from folks on what transit gaps they experience,” said Bolen. “We want to know what kind of trips you want to take that transit can’t take you.”

Bolen added that they want to answer the questions of what time people need services, where they need to be taken to and how to access the transit system.

Bolen said once they get feedback, they will present the planning document to the Transportation Policy Committee for formal adoption. They will then recommend those improvements to the city in hopes that they implement them with little to no local cost to the public.

If you couldn’t make it to the open house, you can still visit the project webpage where you can review it and leave a comment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Winn police chase ends as suspect crashes head-on into teen and little sister

Latest News

AEX plays an integral role in ICE operations at the Alexandria Staging Facility.
Illegal immigrants? What’s really going on at AEX?
(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
Third Street Shooting
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
As the Crow Flies in Pineville to remain open; new hours