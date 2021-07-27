Public feedback wanted for adjustments to ATRANS services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria-Pineville MPO has been compiling research over the last year to find ways to improve the ATRANS system. On Monday, they held an open house to get feedback from the public.

Jonathan Bolen, the transportation director, said a study hasn’t been done like this in nearly 30 years and the goal is to make minor service and routing adjustments to make the system more efficient. Bolen said they have over one thousand bus stops throughout the ATRANS system in Alexandria and Pineville, which is roughly 400 more than what’s needed.

The project is aimed to see how to market has changed over the last 30 years and make sure people are taken where they want to go.

“We want to hear from folks on what transit gaps they experience,” said Bolen. “We want to know what kind of trips you want to take that transit can’t take you.”

Bolen added that they want to answer the questions of what time people need services, where they need to be taken to and how to access the transit system.

Bolen said once they get feedback, they will present the planning document to the Transportation Policy Committee for formal adoption. They will then recommend those improvements to the city in hopes that they implement them with little to no local cost to the public.

If you couldn’t make it to the open house, you can still visit the project webpage where you can review it and leave a comment.

