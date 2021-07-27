Sheriff Wood responds to recent inmate COVID outbreak

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood gave an update Tuesday on the recent outbreak of COVID cases related to inmates within the parish.

“Currently, over the past two weeks, our Corrections Division have worked tirelessly to keep this outbreak contained,” Wood said. “While we are continuing to test and positives are found, most are asymptomatic and they are isolated for the recommended amount of time. We are still not having any reports of hospitalizations or deaths.”

Since July 8, RPSO medical personnel have administered 425 tests with a total of 120 positives. As of Tuesday, 20 inmates have still tested positive and are currently in isolation. The current population at DC-1 is 300.

COVID mitigation measures that are in place will continue for approximately two more weeks and will be evaluated at that time.

RPSO said they working closely with the Rapides Parish Health Unit and the Louisiana Department of Health as they monitor this situation.

Inmate movement for court and other functions are still discontinued until further notice.

“We have recently learned this is happening in other correctional facilities and are hopeful this recent increase will subside as we continue our mitigation procedures and continue retesting as needed,” Wood said.

