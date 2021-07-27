SAVE OUR CITY: Guest list for KALB series on rising crime announced, Mayor Jeff Hall declines invite

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the past several months, we have seen more and more people reach out to us wondering what can be done about rising crime in Alexandria. While we cover the news when it happens, our station would like to become more of a part of the solution. That’s why we’re launching a weeklong series, called ‘Save Our City.’

From Monday, August 2 to Thursday, August 5, we’re gathering a few members of the community each night from 6:15 to 7 p.m. for an open discussion on crime that will be aired live on KALB and CBS 2. The guest list includes:

Monday, August 2

Stephanie Belgard: Mother of Murder Victim Courtney Coco, Victims’ Rights Advocate

Wayne Compton: Brother of Murder Victim Destiny Compton, Founder of ‘#MakingAChange’

Catherine Davidson: Alexandria City Councilwoman for District 4

Tuesday, August 3

Lilly Harvey: Mother of Overdose Victim Millie Harvey, Founder of ‘Millie Mattered’

Ronney Howard: Chief of the Alexandria Police Department

Mark Wood: Rapides Parish Sheriff

Wednesday, August 4

Kenneth Bowie, Sr.: Father of Murder Victim Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston

Cynthia Perry: Alexandria City Councilwoman for District 3

Phillip Terrell: District Attorney for Rapides Parish

Thursday, August 5

Sterling Brown: Community Organizer of ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter?’

Paula Katz: Local Business Owner

Reddex Washington: Alexandria City Councilman for District 1

KALB did extend an invitation to the ‘Save Our City’ series to Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, who “respectfully declined” to attend. No further explanation was given.

If you would like to submit questions and concerns for us to discuss, please SUBMIT THEM HERE. You’ll be prompted to submit an email. Please use “Save Our City” as the email subject so we’ll know to use these questions specifically for the series.

