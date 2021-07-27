Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in 3rd Street shooting on Sunday
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
AEX plays an integral role in ICE operations at the Alexandria Staging Facility.
Illegal immigrants? What’s really going on at AEX?
Randy Rogers and Lafe Jones
Alexandria man reunites with brother separated at birth 58 years ago
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Great Health Divide: How lack of transportation can contribute to food insecurity in rural areas
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
GHD: Transportation complicates rural food access
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West