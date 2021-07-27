Advertisement

Veterans Affairs mandates vaccine for medical staff

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans Affairs Secretary Dennis McDonough announced on July 26 that all VA medical personnel, approximately 115,000 employees nationwide, have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated. If they don’t get vaccinated, they could face penalties, including possible termination.

”Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make and keep that fundamental promise,” said McDonough.

The VA hospital is the fourth largest employer in Rapides Parish with approximately 1,200 employees. As of July 27, of those 1,200 employees, 779 have been fully vaccinated, leaving over 400 employees still needing to get the shot.

As of July 27, Alexandria’s VA hospital has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been over 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths at the Alexandria VA hospital since the start of the pandemic.

