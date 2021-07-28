Bean establishes endowment fund through Northwestern State’s Perpetually Purple program

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Terrance Bean reached new heights as a student and an athlete at Northwestern State in the 1990s, and now he wants to help future Demons accomplish the same.

Through the “Perpetually Purple” endowed giving program, Bean has established the Bean Family Endowment.

The Bean clan embodies the family atmosphere at NSU as his daughter Aiyana played volleyball for the Lady Demons (2017-18) and is a recent graduate in industrial engineering technology.

“It is my great pleasure to be able to give back to the university that gave to me so many years ago,” said Bean, a three-time All-American high jumper as a Demon. “I was a student-athlete in need of assistance, and the generosity of others, through their endowments, helped me along the way.

“Later my daughter benefited in a similar fashion and went on to graduate with the highest of honors. The Bean family is forever connected to the Demon family, and we are happy to be able to pay it forward to help others.”

Bean posted NSU’s second-best ever high jump mark at 7-4.5, which earned him third at the 1996 NCAA Indoor National Championships. He also finished fifth and ninth at two other national championships to earn All-America status on top of four Southland Conference high jump titles.

The N-Club Hall of Famer is a fixture at NSU alumni events and reunions, a member of the N-Club Committee and an annual volunteer at the NSU Leon Johnson Invitational track meet.

“The Bean Family Endowment is another example of Terrance’s unwavering commitment to NSU Athletics, and his sustained desire to pay it forward for future NSU athletes,” said Dr. Haley Taitano, NSU deputy athletics director. “I can’t say enough about the person that he is and all he has done to give back to NSU.”

The Bean family’s seed donation for the scholarship is being matched by T-Mobile. Other donations are being accepted to establish the minimum contribution level of $10,000 for the endowment fund.

Donations can be made via text message by texting “NSUBEAN” to 41444.

“Thanks to Northwestern State University for this opportunity to participate, and thanks to T-Mobile for their generosity in matching our seed donation,” Bean said. “From our family, which includes Sharon, Isaiah, Aiyana, Elijah and Emani – let’s keep encouraging and supporting our student-athletes.”

NSU Athletics has more than $2.3 million in endowed funds to help offset the cost of athletics scholarships. A $5 million endowment total will fully underwrite all NSU athletics scholarships, which is currently being funded by annual gifts to the Demons Unlimited Foundation.

Annual gift revenues will then be redirected to more significantly enhance facilities, bolster recruiting budgets, retain or hire outstanding coaches, and offset ever-increasing scholarship costs.

To inquire about the Perpetually Purple program, contact Taitano (blounth@nsula.edu, 318-357-4278). Information is also available on the NSUDemons.com website.

