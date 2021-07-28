Celebrate Recovery helps citizens start new life

LaSalle Parish, La. (KALB) - In Jena, Louisiana the LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery (C.R.) program helps people who suffer from a range of issues recover and live a fruitful and happy life.

The program started in 2016 through the LaSalle Ministerial Alliance.

Lori Andrews, a member of the C.R. Leadership Team, said the program’s mission is to help those who are broken.

“Our mission is to help [people]… come to healing and freedom through this Christ-centered recovery program,” Andrews said.

Through discipleship, C.R. has helped people recover who have suffered from addiction, anger issues, emotional issues and a plethora of other issues.

The group meets every week on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of the old Jena Elementary school (across the street from La Cabana Mexican Restaurant).

The LaSalle Chapter of C.R. sets itself apart from the national ministry by priding itself in connection with its community through a common place.

Those involved in this program can expect to go through a Bible study based on the Beatitudes that Jesus taught on the Sermon on the Mount.

“[The program] is a voluntary 52-week, 12 step program,” Andrews said.

Each session is filled with study, worship and testimony.

“C.R. is really like a healthy family,” Andrews said. “Where you feel love, compassion and encouragement to help get through life’s trials.”

This program allows hurting people an opportunity to start over and find a community where they can rebuild their lives.

“We have seen [the ones who have come through our program] become different people,” Andrews said. “They are brand new.”

The LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery program has given people the chance to flourish and get over any hurt, habit or hang-up they may have in their lives.

“Christ has told us that He died to give us the abundant life,” Andrews said. “That’s only found in Him and the freedom He gives.”

For more information on LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery, visit their website or find them on Facebook at LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery.

