Crime Stoppers: APD looks to solve deadly Parker Street shooting from 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a homicide from 2020.

On Sept. 9, 2020, shortly after 8 a.m., a woman in the 1600-block of Parker Street called the Alexandria Police Department after she heard gunshots. According to police, the woman looked out her window and saw a person who appeared to be shot and bleeding running from the front of her home.

Police later identified the victim as 22-year-old Kourtney Seawright. We’re told a second witness stepped in to help.

“There was a second witness that stopped and transported the victim to the local hospital,” said Sgt. Josh Peppers with the Alexandria Police Department.

Detectives tried to get to the hospital in time to interview Seawright.

“Before detectives could speak with the victim, they (Seawright) were transported to a second hospital out of town. They succumbed to their injuries before detectives had a chance to speak to them,” said Sgt. Peppers.

Sgt. Peppers said this case, which is now approaching a year unsolved, still has them stumped. And, they’re trying to bring closure to the family.

“We have not been able to locate anyone that could identify a suspect or any potential suspects,” he said.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Kourtney Seawright, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

