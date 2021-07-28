Advertisement

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.(Source: DOJ/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby’s president, also the chairman of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., purchased the tablet for display at the museum.

Law enforcement agents seized the tablet from the museum in 2019.

“The trafficking of cultural property and art is a lucrative criminal enterprise that transnational criminal organizations exploit to make a profit, regardless of its destructive consequence to cultures around the globe,” said Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Security Investigations, New York.

The Justice Department is seeking to return the artifact to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marcus Johnson
Alexandria man arrested in fatal Lakeside Drive shooting
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
AEX plays an integral role in ICE operations at the Alexandria Staging Facility.
Illegal immigrants? What’s really going on at AEX?
Det. Tanner Dryden has made arrests in two cold cases in two months.
Meet the APD detective who made arrests in two cold cases in two months
Rapides Parish Jail (DC1)
Sheriff Wood responds to recent inmate COVID outbreak

Latest News

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier pays veteran's grocery bill in Massachusetts