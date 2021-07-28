Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID cases are on the rise here in Louisiana, especially with the new Delta variant. As students begin to go back to school, local parishes are releasing COVID guidelines to keep this 2021-2022 schoolyear safe.

Below is a list of school guidelines per parish on COVID safety protocols:

AVOYELLES PARISH:

MASK MANDATE: All students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear a face covering while inside the school facility. All passengers on the school bus must wear a facial covering while using transportation. All visitors must wear masks and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.

RAPIDES PARISH:

While inside the school facility, all unvaccinated adults and students in grades 3-12 should wear a face covering to the greatest extent possible and practical within the local community context.

While inside the school facility, children under two years old and individuals with breathing difficulties should not wear a face covering.

While outdoors, all fully vaccinated and unvaccinated adults and students do not need to mask if they adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Facial coverings are required on transportation, including school buses, both private and public.

Windows should be kept open when it does not create a safety or health hazard.

The maximum group size may convene indoors in a single room should be determined by physical distancing requirements. Younger students who are unable to wear face coverings or physical distance should be assigned to static groups.

School systems should encourage families and employees to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID prior to arrival on campus. Temperature checks of visitors, students and faculty on campus are no longer required. Establish an isolation area for students or employees who display symptoms of illness.

For a full list of guidelines from RPSB click HERE and HERE.

KALB is working to get more information from local schools about COVID precautions and safety protocols. Check back for more details as we add more parishes to our list.

