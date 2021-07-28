Northwestern State places record five players on NABC Honors Court

The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Academic achievement has always been a core tenet of the Northwestern State men’s basketball program under head coach Mike McConathy, and the Demons exemplified that principle on this year’s National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

A program-record five basketball players earned recognition on the NABC Honors Court, which requires a junior or senior to have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.

Seniors Dalin Williams, C.J. Jones and Jairus Roberson along with juniors Trenton Massner and Jordan Potts qualified for the academic honor.

“It’s great to have that many kids taking care of business academically,” McConathy said. “It’s a great tool in recruiting not only for incoming students but also for present-day students because they know what our expectations are.”

Williams graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA in industrial engineering technology.

Massner (3.57), Potts (3.55), Jones (3.41) and Roberson (3.26) also met the academic qualifications.

Jones and Roberson earned their bachelors degrees with Jones receiving a degree in child and family studies and Roberson getting a general studies degree.

Massner was an All-Southland Conference and SLC All-Academic performer with an average of 13 points per game with a 49 percent shooting percentage.

Roberson and Jones were starters this past season as Roberson led NSU in made 3-pointers (43) and Jones in assists (73).

Under McConathy, the Demons have placed at least one player on the Honors Court for six of the last seven seasons with five of those seasons featuring at least two student-athletes on the team.

