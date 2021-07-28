NPSO looking for new leads on Rosalind Meziere cold case

The following press release is from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - On Thursday morning, September 15, 1988, at approximately 8:11 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were notified by a fisherman of a body floating in Cane River near Pratt’s Bridge, south of Natchitoches, La., according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Deputies responded to the scene discovering the fully clothed body of a female floating in the river.

Detectives and then Natchitoches Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Cook recovered the body.

The body was later identified as Rosalind Meziere, 26, of Natchitoches, the daughter of Natchitoches Police Sgt. Walter Meziere and Allie Wright Meziere.

Later that afternoon, shortly after 4:00 p.m., detectives discovered Miss Meziere’s vehicle, a blue 1985 Buick passenger car abandoned on Breda Street near the Bayou Jacko Club.

An autopsy performed by Bossier City Forensic Pathologist Dr. George McCormick II determined the cause of death as possible drowning, however, there was minor trauma to Meziere’s face suggesting she had been in a recent altercation. It is possible that when she was struck in the face, it rendered her unconscious and she was placed into the river by an unknown assailant or assailants.

NPSO Detectives began an intensive investigation assisted by Natchitoches Police Detectives interviewing family members, friends and community members in an effort to build a timeline and any leads in the suspicious case and what lead up to Meziere’s death.

Detectives did learn that Meziere was last seen on the evening of September 13, 1988, at approximately 10:45 p.m. leaving for work at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Meziere had two children at the time of her death.

The case has remained open for 33-years with few leads until recent new information has come to light according to Chief Deputy Greg Dunn.

Now detectives are reviewing the Meziere case and other cold case files asking the public for any information or help that could assist investigators in solving this case and others.

Due to the sensitivity of the case no other information will be released at this time. If you have any information please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388.

