Pelicans looking to add six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry in free agency, per source

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday,...
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After reports of a pending trade sending Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adam to clear cap space and announcing new head coach Willie Green this week, sources say that the New Orleans Pelicans are aiming to enlist All-Star caliber help in free agency to left Zion Williamson and company to the next level.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Pelicans VP David Griffin intends to make a significant offer to free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry. Windhorst said that Griffin’s hopes are to build in New Orleans a similar model of success shared by the Phoenix Suns by adding vet leadership in the form of a pure point guard.

NBA reporter Marc Stein said that the pending trade recently reported on will open up enough cap space for the Pelicans to make a run at the six-time All-Star.

Lowry, 35, averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds last season. He also shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

