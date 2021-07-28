Advertisement

Public reminded of the importance of COVID-19 testing

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the Delta COVID-19 variant still on the rise, local health officials in Central Louisiana are reminding the public about the importance of getting tested.

“If you are exposed, we are recommending you be tested. Whether you are masked or not if that exposure was over 15 minutes and less than six feet away you should be tested. The recommendation is to be tested on the first day after exposure and again five days after,” said Region Six Public Health Director Dr. David Holcombe.

It is also recommended that people in Cenla that are looking to get tested or vaccinated should first seek locations other than the hospitals to avoid congesting the local emergency rooms.

“The Delta virus is much more communicable. It goes from person to person much more easily. So previous variants are much less prone to produce the virus in the nasal cavity,” said Dr. Holcombe. “The delta produces 100-1,000 times more virus in the nasal cavity than the previous forms of COVID-19. So, you can give this to people very easily.”

Those looking for more information on where to get tested for COVID-19, CLICK HERE. Those looking for where to get vaccinated, CLICK HERE.

