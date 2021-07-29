3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night.
Details are limited right now, but the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the Minden Police Department is working the case.
Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 for a home in the 700 block of Plum Street. Police say more than 25 shots were fired. The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.
No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time, however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified. No arrested have been made.
The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip online here.
