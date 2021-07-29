Advertisement

Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded

Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall(Credit: City of Alexandria / KALB)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daryl Terry, who was Alexandria’s public safety commissioner until the city council voted to defund his position, has now been moved to the budget office “to perform duties as assigned by the Mayor.”

On April 20, the Alexandria City Council voted to defund Terry’s position as Public Safety Commissioner to make room in the budget. It was a position that paid $113,183. Mayor Hall created that position when he entered office three years ago. Mayor Hall told KALB weeks ago that Terry will stay with the city as a mayoral assistant, an appointed position.

KALB sent a public information request to the city to get more details about his position. The city responded saying Terry had been moved to the budget office and, “works at the mayor’s discretion.” In the information the city sent us, Terry now has an annual salary of $93,636.

The city did not give specific details on what his role would be in the budget office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71
Box of masks
Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases
Det. Tanner Dryden has made arrests in two cold cases in two months.
Meet the APD detective who made arrests in two cold cases in two months
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Kourtney Seawright
Crime Stoppers: APD looks to solve deadly Parker Street shooting from 2020

Latest News

Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project
Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
La. lawmakers fail to override governor’s veto of transgender sports bill