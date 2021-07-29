Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daryl Terry, who was Alexandria’s public safety commissioner until the city council voted to defund his position, has now been moved to the budget office “to perform duties as assigned by the Mayor.”

On April 20, the Alexandria City Council voted to defund Terry’s position as Public Safety Commissioner to make room in the budget. It was a position that paid $113,183. Mayor Hall created that position when he entered office three years ago. Mayor Hall told KALB weeks ago that Terry will stay with the city as a mayoral assistant, an appointed position.

KALB sent a public information request to the city to get more details about his position. The city responded saying Terry had been moved to the budget office and, “works at the mayor’s discretion.” In the information the city sent us, Terry now has an annual salary of $93,636.

The city did not give specific details on what his role would be in the budget office.

