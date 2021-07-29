Diocese of Alexandria will lift dispensation of mass obligation on Aug 15
Published: Jul. 29, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Catholic Diocese of Alexandria will be lifting its general dispensation from the obligation of Mass attendance on August 15.
The Diocese says it is aware of the growing COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant but feels that since many have returned to normal activities, such as traveling, shopping and going to restaurants, it is only natural to return to Mass obligations.
The Diocese has provided five exceptions for “personal” dispensation of Mass:
For more information, you can read full details released by the Diocese here:
