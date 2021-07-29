Advertisement

GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71

By GPSO and Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person has died after a vehicle hit a Grant Parish Police Jury garbage truck on Hwy. 71 just outside of Colfax.

Sheriff Steven McCain said the person in the vehicle was killed. The driver of the garbage truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Sherriff McCain is asking drivers to avoid the area of Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 158 for the next several hours.

