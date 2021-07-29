LDEQ will host Aug. 5 public meeting regarding Dresser site

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDEQ) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will host a public meeting regarding ongoing environmental assessment and corrective action at the Dresser site in Pineville at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Country Inn and Suites, 2727 Monroe Highway in Pineville.

After introductory presentations, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask a question for the Q&A portion of the meeting.

Comments will be limited to a predetermined length to ensure all who wish to speak have time to speak. LDEQ will provide a meeting moderator and a court reporter. The meeting will also be video recorded. Attendees at the meeting are asked to observe Centers for Disease Control recommendations for public gatherings, including social distancing requirements and wearing of face masks.

To learn more about the Dresser Pineville Project, visit https://www.dresserpineville.com/. Learn more about LDEQ’s efforts at the Dresser site at https://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/dresser-pineville-site-remediation.

