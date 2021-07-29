Advertisement

Mason Taylor son of NFL HOFer Jason Taylor, commits to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tight end Mason Taylor a three-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor committed to the Tigers on Thursday, July 29. Taylor announced the commitment via Twitter.

The St. Thomas Aquinas product chose the Tigers over the likes of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others. He is the second tight end commit for the class of 2022.

According to 247Sports, Taylor is the nation’s No. 16 ranked tight end and No. 51 overall in the state of Florida. He joins four-star prospect Jake Johnson out of Watkinsville, Georgia.

The Tigers currently sit at 16 commits for the class of 2022 and have the No. 1 ranked class in the SEC and are currently ranked No. 3 overall in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a complete list of commits for 2022:

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Hwy 71.
GPSO: 1 dead after vehicle hits garbage truck on Hwy 71
Box of masks
Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Det. Tanner Dryden has made arrests in two cold cases in two months.
Meet the APD detective who made arrests in two cold cases in two months
Kourtney Seawright
Crime Stoppers: APD looks to solve deadly Parker Street shooting from 2020